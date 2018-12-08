Noel Lane Jr. passed away at his country home in Fulton County Nov. 15, 2018. He was born Sept. 14, 1943, in Houston, Texas, to Noel and Mary Jane (Burgess) Lane.

Noel Lane Jr. passed away at his country home in Fulton County Nov. 15, 2018. He was born Sept. 14, 1943, in Houston, Texas, to Noel and Mary Jane (Burgess) Lane. His family moved to New Jersey in 1953, and to Edwardsville, Illinois, in 1957, where he finished high school and attended SIU-E from 1962-1965. He spent the summers of 1962-1964 working on the Alaskan Pribilof Islands for the US Fish and Wildlife Service.



He enlisted in the Army in 1966 and worked in Intelligence. He served an extended tour in Viet Nam as a morse code interceptor from 1966-1969. Upon discharge he returned to SIU-E to complete his degree in Geography and get certified to teach elementary school.



He spent his entire career in the Cuba School District teaching fifth grade in Smithfield from 1974-1990 until this school closed, and from 1990-2004 teaching fourth grade in Cuba. He loved to spend time with his students, taking them to music concerts and on bicycle rides. He maintained friendships with many of his former students up until his death.



Noel loved to sing and belonged to the Galesburg Community Chorus from 1978 to 1994, as well as being a member of Nova Singers from 1986-1994. He built his own passive solar timber-frame house with his brother from 1992-1994, and converted 40 tillable acres on the family property into a forest.



Bicycling was a big part of Noel's life. He rode with the Macomb Bicycle Club from 1978 to recent years. In 1986 he rode his bicycle to Cape Breton to visit is brother. He was an avid reader of history, science and politics, and He is survived by Jamie (Schopp) Lane, his wife of 43 years; two sons, John, of Minneapolis and Stephen of Macomb; and by two grandsons, Juniper and Emrys Lane of Madison, Wisconsin. He has one sister, Ruth (Dennis) Calcaterra of Vandalia, Missouri, and one brother, John (Karen) Lane of Denman Island, Canada, who spent the last two months taking care of his brother.



Noel was buried beside his parents on the family farm in the old Rigdon Cemetery with his family and close friends in attendance. A memorial event will be scheduled at future date.