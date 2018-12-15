A unique partnership between Spoon River College, National Association of Railroad Sciences (NARS), and Johnson County Community College (JCCC) in Kansas has led to Spoon River College becoming a NARS certified training center for the railway industry, and a new Locomotive Mechanical Certificate will be offered starting in January 2019 on the Canton Campus. Consisting of only four classes, it can be completed in 16 weeks, but enrollment will be limited to just 12 students.

A unique partnership between Spoon River College, National Association of Railroad Sciences (NARS), and Johnson County Community College (JCCC) in Kansas has led to Spoon River College becoming a NARS certified training center for the railway industry, and a new Locomotive Mechanical Certificate will be offered starting in January 2019 on the Canton Campus. Consisting of only four classes, it can be completed in 16 weeks, but enrollment will be limited to just 12 students.



“This partnership is a great example of education and industry working together to build a skilled workforce,” said Spoon River College President Curtis Oldfield. “Currently there are only two places to get this mechanical training in the nation, and Spoon River College is one of them.”



The new certificate dovetails with the College’s already well-known Diesel and Power Systems Technology (DPST) program, one of the first career and technical programs established at Spoon River College and one that consistently attracts students from throughout Illinois and beyond.



“I’m excited that we are able to add the rail industry component to our existing program, and we expect steady enrollment in it. This is good news for our region and for those interested in employment with the railroad,” said Todd Thompson, who has taught in the DPST program for the past decade and will also be teaching the rail courses. He noted

they are keeping the number of students small because “the goal is quality rather than quantity.”



The courses within the certificate will focus on preparing students for basic mechanical theory and concepts as they relate to locomotive electrical systems, such as trouble shooting of EMD and GE diesel engines and support systems, as well as an introduction to the locomotive air brake system, and to federal regulations as they relate to the rail industry.



Thompson and fellow DPST instructor Joe Clemens traveled to JCCC in Kansas for the required certified teacher training, and instructor Aaron Mayall will do the same in the future. Dave Andersen, who retired as a senior general foreman after 36 years with BNSF will also be in the classroom as an instructor.



“Our diesel faculty have spent a great amount of time and dedication working towards bringing this partnership with NARS to Spoon River College, and I’m pleased to see their efforts come to fruition. This is an incredible training opportunity for students and our communities,” said Brad O’Brien, Dean of Career and Technical Education.



NARS was established in 1988 in a collaborative partnership with Johnson County Community College (JCCC) in Kansas and BNSF Railway to instruct individuals seeking employment in the rail industry, in addition to workforce training for current employees of Class-1 and short line railroads or others working in a related capacity.



“NARS and Johnson County Community College are excited to offer the locomotive mechanical program at Spoon River,” said Terry Harrison, Director of the NARS program. “Their expertise in the diesel field and their enthusiasm about the railroad industry makes for a great partnership. With the growth in the rail industry, there is a need for highly skilled workers. There are good paying jobs waiting for the graduates of the program and we are thrilled to be teamed up with Spoon River College.”



For more information about the Locomotive Mechanical program and how to register, contact Todd Thompson at 309-649-6244 or email todd.thompson@src.edu