In its last meeting of the calendar year, the District 429 Board of Education heard a brief discussion from Supt. Brian Dukes on Monday in regard to his future plans for the STEAM curriculum, approved its 2018 levy and approved a plan for the 1003a school improvement grant.

With no changes to the last month’s tentative levy, Dukes said the district was looking at around $200,000 of new local money. He also said that taxpayers can expect a flat rate, meaning taxes will stay the same as they were this year, assuming the value of their house has not changed.

During the Superintendent’s Report, Dukes discussed his vision for the future of STEAM education within the district and suggested there may be action items to follow his discussion at next month’s meeting. He started by reminding the board that less than two years ago, the students at the junior high level were not experiencing what the students at Lincoln School are experiencing today.

“It’s really exciting for me to consider where these younger students will end up as they get to the junior high level and then leave us to attend high school,” Dukes said. “We’re giving young students the foundational skills for coding and different types of engineering at the kindergarten level. These are skills that our junior high kids were never exposed to, let alone anyone else in the district.”



