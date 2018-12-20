BUSHNELL – Stacey Allen took an oath of office Monday as the city’s new Fourth Ward alderman.

The city council voted Monday to concur with Mayor Robin Wilt’s choice of Allen to take the Fourth Ward seat vacated by Christina Steelman when she resigned the position for personal reasons. Allen will serve as Fourth Ward alderman for the next two-and-a-half years, and will also serve as a member of the economic development committee.

During discussion, Wilt said she has known Allen for 30 years, and has often spoken with her about economic interests and development concepts for the city. Wilt said Allen works as a paraprofessional with behavior disorder/autistic students at the Bushnell-Prairie City junior high school.

“I think that we have a great community, and I think when there comes time of need for people, we know how to pull together. Nobody likes to make these kinds of decisions, but sometimes different minds and opinions might bring in a fresh perspective for people,” Allen said.

Bushnell City Council will meet again Monday, January 7 at 5: 30 p.m.

