Karise Roberson, Trust Officer at First National Bank in Olney, announced that the Carrie Winter Trust awarded more than $75,000 to Richland County Youth programs and organizations. Awards were accepted by the various organizations on Wednesday, December 18th.

The First National Bank in Olney, as Trustee, along with the advisory committee were able to fund the following organizations:

City of Olney ~ Walldogs Event, Mural Painted by RC Youth

City of Olney ~ Lightning Warning System

Cozy Corner ~ Playground Equipment

Cub Scout Pack 211 ~ RC Youth Membership Dues

Fall Kids Mall ~ Clothing & tennis shoes for 2019 shopping day

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois ~ Financial Assistance & Supplies

Good Samaritan of Richland County ~ Food Baskets 11/2018 - 4/2019

The Master's Hands, Inc NFP Weekend backpack program & Summer food program Olney Central College Theatre ~ Theatre improvements

Olney Cubs Wrestling Club ~ Financial Assistance for Entry Fees, Uniforms & Gear

Olney Little Rebel's ~ 2018 Program Expenses

Olney Tiger Sharks Swim Team ~ Equipment

Olney Tiger Track & Field ~ Time & Measure Equipment

Richland County 4-H ~ RC youth program fees

Richland County Elementary School ~ A Day of Science

Richland County Elementary School Kindergarten ~ Insta-learn boards & letter, sound & number instructional pieces

Richland County High School ~ After Prom

Richland County High School ~ Supplies for the band program

Richland County High School ~ Spanish Club - Spain June 2019

Richland County Sheriff's Office ~ Shop With A Hometown Hero

Richland County Middle School ~ One Book, One Community

St. Joseph School ~ IPad Minis - music and technology classes

Tiger Pride Alumni Association ~ Tiger Pride Cares

Video Audio Technology Club One Tiger Nation News – Equipment

The Carrie Winter Trust has provided funding for the youth of Richland County for the past 31 years and awarded over $2.3 million to various youth organizations.

For information or grant applications, please contact the First National Bank in Olney Trust Department at 618-395-8541. Applications are due semi-annually on May 1st and November 1st of each year.