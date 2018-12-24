The organizers of the Christmas for Kids and food pantry held at the Canton Elks Lodge on Dec. 1 have graciously been dispersing their hard work

All of the toys and food raised the day of the event went to the Baptist Church food bank, estimated at $1,000. They have also donated $1,000 each to the Salvation Army in Canton, cops for kids program at the Canton Police Department and St Mary’s Food Bank. In addition they have given $500 to the Toys for Tots, approximately $325 in toys to the Rodger Phillips birthday party AKA Christmas for Kids on Dec. 8. They have bought and donated all the toys for the Canton Elks Lodge food baskets that were given out this weekend.

The event as a whole raised approximately $7,000 cash in toys and food. Everything was donated to local organizations to be used for those in need.

The organizers would like to thank the Canton Elks Lodge and everyone that participated in any way, that is what made the event great!