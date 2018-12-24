The Lewistown Lady Indians finished their pre-Christmas portion of their schedule undefeated (13-0) for the first time in the history of the program with 63-57 win over the Havana Lady Ducks on Friday.

HAVANA – The Lewistown Lady Indians finished their pre-Christmas portion of their schedule undefeated (13-0) for the first time in the history of the program with 63-57 win over the Havana Lady Ducks on Friday.



The victory was no run-of-the-mill variety however as coach Greg Bennett's team trailed 35-24 at the 6:55 mark in the third quarter.



"The girls got a little pouty in the first half when things weren't going their way," said Bennett. "It was gut-check time, but I never thought it was panic-time."



The Lady Ducks began the game hot from beyond the three-point line. A three from four different players account for 12 of their 17 points in the first quarter. The hosts also hit three of their four free throws, helping them to a 17-9 lead at the quarter's end.



Meanwhile, the Lady Indians struggled putting the ball in the baskets, connecting on just 4 of their 20 attempts from the field. Hannah Burdess scored early on a put-back. Sydney Shaeffer contributed two buckets in just over a minute while the other field goal belonged to Baylee Mayberry in the final minute.



Things started to look up for the eventual winners in the second quarter. Carli Heffren came off the bench, hitting a 3-pointer from the left elbow at the 6:40 mark. Later, a 2-pointer from Heffren narrowed Lewistown's deficit to 19-18 with 5:05 left before the intermission.



Coach Michelle Brady's team suffered shooting-woes in the second quarter. A field goal apiece from Justyn Lane-Mitchell and Taylor Sarnes were the team's only baskets until Sydnie Linder added a bucket with just 12 seconds left before the half. Six of nine from the free throw line though led to Havana's 29-24 lead at the break.



Two Sarnes field goals and a pair of free throws from Noelle Ash increased the Lady Ducks' lead to the aforementioned 35-24 advantage before the Lady Indians started their comeback. A 13-2 run pulled Bennett's team to within 40-37 with 2:43 left in the quarter. In climbing back into the game, Anna Heffen chipped in with six points while Carli Heffren sank another 3-pointer.



And it was a Carli Heffren 3-pointer from the left corner which tied game at 40-all at the 1:55 mark. Later, Anna Heffren scored on a drive down the lane before Mayberry's 3-pointer increased Lewistown's lead to 45-40.



However, the Lady Ducks score five consecutive points, tying the game on two free throws from Kelly Cruise with 26.1 seconds left in the quarter. Anna Heffren regained the lead for the Lady Indians at the quarter's end with a free throw with 1.3 ticks left on the clock.



Sarnes' field goal early in the fourth quarter gave the Lady Ducks a 47-46 lead. Mayberry's field goal gave the Lady Indians the lead before a 3-pointer from Krista Koke gave the hosts their final lead at 52-50.



A pair of field goals from Anna Heffren sandwiched around a Mayberry field goal found the Lady Indians leading 56-53 with three minutes left in the game. Linder's field goal got the Lady Ducks to within one point at the 2:40 mark.



An Anna Heffren steal and ensuing layup and a Mayberry free throw gave the Lady Indians a 59-55 lead with less than a minute left in the game. Then in the final 26.9 seconds Anna Heffren and Carli Heffren hit two free throws apiece which more than offset a late field goal from Linder.



"This was a tough week for us we three games and two long road trips," said Bennett. "Every time we go out we have to overcome a huge target on our backs."



Anna Heffren led Lewistown in scoring with 22 points, 19 of them in the second half. Carli Heffren finished with 13 points. Mayberry netted 12. Shaeffer chipped in with 10. Burdess contributed six points.



"We got in a little bit of foul trouble," noted Bennett. "A game like this will make you tournament tough."



The Lady Ducks, now 7-7, received 14 points from Koke and 11 from Linder.



The Lady Indians won the fresh-soph game 58-53 after leading 31-26 at the half.



Macy Mikulich paced the offense with 15 points. Brooke Hampton followed with 13 points. Libby Hopkins chipped in with seven points. Lydia Cripe and Avery Smith contributed six points apiece. Alex Ebert added five points. Kennedy Mayberry, Kaeli Spotloe and Odessa Grove scored two points apiece.