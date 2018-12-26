BLOOMINGTON – At the start of the season, Canton High girls basketball coach Jessica Jones noted that she wanted to make sure that her team was tested during the season.

Having already faced the likes of state-ranked Rock Island (No. 3 in Class 4A) and Morton (No. 4 in Class 3A), the Lady Giants head to the twin cities to take part in the 40th annual State Farm Holiday Classic, where they will certainly be tested in playing four games in three or four days.

To say this year’s field is stacked would be a vast understatement.

Fourteen of the 16 teams have a winning record. The combined record of this year’s field is a gaudy 165-49 for a .771 winning percentage. Peoria Richwoods (16-0), Rock Island (12-0), Bethalto Civic Memorial (14-0) and Geneseo (13-0) enter Classic play undefeated.

Richwoods, the defending IHSA Class 3A state champion and currently No. 1 ranked in 3A, is the top seed. Morton (11-1) is the No. 3 seed and Rock Island No. 4.

Civic Memorial is ranked No. 5 and Geneseo No. 7 in Class 3A. In Class 4A, Normal Community (11-5) was ranked No. 10, Normal West (9-3) No. 11 and Chicago Kenwood (10-4) No. 14.

That brings us to the first opponent for the Lady Giants today at 9:30 p.m. at Bloomington High School – Union Ryle from Kentucky.

The Lady Raiders enter the Classic as the No. 2 seed with an 11-1 record. They also carry a No. 15 ranking nationally in the MaxPreps Top 25.

So just who are the Lady Raiders?

A year ago, Ryle made the Elite Eight in the Kentucky State Tournament, which has just one class.

Lauren Schwartz, a 5-foot, 11-inch senior forward, who has committed to Rice University, is the program’s No. 2 all-time scorer. She leads the team this year in scoring (18.5 ppg), and is second in rebounding (6.8 rpg), assists (3.6 apg) and steals (3.8 spg).

Junior Maddie Scherr (5-11, guard/forward) has reportedly received offers from a number of elite Division I schools, including North Carolina, Tennessee, Louisville, Georgia, Indiana, Missouri, Florida, UCLA, Oregon and Arizona State. She is the team’s No. 2 scorer (13.5 ppg), but is the team’s leader in rebounding (6.9 rpg), assists (4.4 apg) and steals (4.3 spg).

Sophomore guard Brie Crittendon (5-9) also averages in double figures with 12.8 points, along with 5.4 rebounds. Senior guard Juliet McGregor (5-7) chips in 8.6 points and 6.4 rebounds.

The Lady Raiders average 70.8 ppg, while allowing 47.3 ppg.

As for Canton, the Lady Giants enter the Classic as the No. 15 seed. Just 4-3 when the pairings were released on December 9, CHS has won five straight since then, and six straight overall to sit at 9-3.

During their win streak, the Lady Giants have scored an average of 52.3 ppg, while allowing an average of 33.8 ppg.

Junior Tori Oaks (5-7 forward) has averaged 11.7 ppg for Canton during its win streak. Senior Cassidy Fawcett (5-6 guard) has averaged 10.3 ppg, followed by junior Blair Jacobus (5-6 forward) and senior Anna Plumer (5-10 forward) with 6.5 and 5.8 ppg respectively.

For the season, Oaks is averaging 12.4 ppg, followed by Fawcett (9.0 ppg), Plumer (7.2 ppg) and Jacobus (6.8 ppg).

As a team, CHS is averaging 52.3 ppg, while allowing 40.3 ppg. The Lady Giants allowed its three highest point totals in losses to state-ranked Lewistown (No. 6 in 1A, 58), Rock Island (80) and Morton (71).

Playing in the Classic a year ago, Canton finished with a 2-2 record, placing third in the consolation bracket. The Lady Giants lost to Chicago Simeon 51-38 in the opening round before defeating Normal U-High 48-34 in the consolation quarterfinals.

In the semifinals, CHS lost to Chatham-Glenwood 65-56 before bouncing back to defeat Rochester 52-45 in the third place contest.

Plumer was the team’s leading scorer for CHS at the tournament a year ago, averaging 13.3 ppg. Oaks averaged 7.8 ppg, while Jacobus chipped in 7.3 ppg.

Canton will face either No. 7 seed Chicago St. Ignatius (10-3) or No. 10 seed Normal Community High (11-5) in Thursday’s quarterfinal round at the NCHS ‘A’ Gym. The consolation bracket contest would be at 11 a.m., while the winner’s bracket contest would be at 7 p.m.