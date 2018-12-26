CANTON-Shirley M. Lindsey, 82, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018 in Canton.

She was born on Aug. 17, 1936, in Peoria County to Basil and Wilma (Brooks) Howe. They preceded her in death.

She married Bill Lindsey Sr. on Sept. 23, 1963. He preceded her in death on Oct. 11, 2013.

Surviving are her children, Bill Lindsey Jr of Dunfermline, Sharon (Ron) Schmidgall of Bartonville, Trish (Randy) Reasons of Mark, Dave (Debbie) Lindsey of Canton, Roberta (Dalton) Scarbrough of Ash Flat, Arkansas, Debbie (Kevin) Lafollette of Cedar Point, Timothy (Tammy) Lindsey of Canton, Lyle (Robin) Matejewski of Oglesby, Tom Matejewski of Cherry, Jeff (Faye) Matejewski of Pekin and Steve Matejewski; two sisters, Janet (Morris) Bloomfield of Canton and Beverly Loos of Peoria; 29 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren and her sister-in-law Gloria Howe of Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Also preceding her in death is one daughter, Martha Linsdsey, and one brother, Gary Howe.

Shirley will be dearly missed by her entire family. She was dearly loved by everyone that knew her and she will never be forgotten.

She was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Canton. She enjoyed sewing, crafts, cooking, gardening and canning. A funeral service will be held on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, at noon at the Oaks-Hines Funeral Home and Crematory in Canton. A visitation will be held two hours prior to the service at the funeral home.

Burial will be held at the White Chapel Memory Gardens in Canton.

Memorials may be made to the Autism Foundation in honor of Fabian Lindsey her beloved grandson.

