The Daily Ledger staff has compiled a list of four things to do this upcoming week in Fulton County

1. Auditions for the Many Lights production of “Come Back to the Five and Dime, Jimmy Dean, Jimmy Dean” will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the First Congregational United Church of Christ, 159 N. Second Ave., Canton.



2. The Canton Family YMCA, 1325 E. Ash St., Canton, will hold Family Free Time Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.



3. There will be a New Year’s Eve mass Monday at 5:30 p.m. at St. Mattew’s in Farmington. Also, there will be a New Year’s Day mass Tuesday at 9 a.m. at St. Mary’s in Canton.



4. The Tot Time program at Dickson Mounds Museum Thursday, at 9:30 a.m., will be Paint the Walls. Visitors will learn about ancient symbols and drawing the images on the walls.