The North Fulton Lady Wildcats notched its first victory at 37th Lady Tiger Classic Friday afternoon with a 58-43 victory over Rushville-Industry.

The Lady Wildcats (4-14) would pull away in the final 16 minutes after a closely contested first half.



North Fulton led 12-10 after the opening period before both teams scored 11 points in the second quarter that left the Lady Wildcats with a 23-21 halftime lead.



North Fulton would start to ease away in the third quarter, outscoring RIHS 17-11 in taking a 40-32 lead heading into the final eight minutes. The Lady Wildcats would finish strong, outscoring the Lady Rockets 18-11 down the stretch on the way to notching the win.



Grace Bridon topped North Fulton with 20 points. Sloan Miller and Alivia Hanlin also finished in double figures for the Lady Wildcats with 13 and 12 points respectively. Carlee Quick chipped in five points, followed by Makayla Gilpin (three), Ellie Quick (three) and Maddy Hickman (two).



Gracelyn Krohe paced Rushville-Industry with 16 points.



North Fulton will wrap up tournament play today with a noon contest in the middle school gym against Barry Western/Payson-Seymour.