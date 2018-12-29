I’m sorry. Last week I failed to wish everyone a Merry Christmas. I hope then that everyone had a wonderful day and that you have an even happier New Year to come. Make it a new year of wild excitement for sure.

With all the hustle and bustle of the holiday in mind we will just toss out a few stories this week. It was another wild week chasing critters with each new day as wild as the last. Sometimes I wonder if some of these stories might appear in what you might call mundane happenings, but while the circumstances might be similar, the stories themselves all have a special feel. No matter how similar they appear in effect, they are all different in their makeup. Not one is ever truly the same.



I get a tip that a Snowy owl might be close by. Only a tip, for I never take it as fact unless I see a photo, or I actually see the owl for myself. I typically take heed of the tips just because you never know. Most I never find, and some, I never get to searching for, well, because things happen, like this time.



Before I head out, I thought it best to go check out the snow goose situation nearby. I do this first because waterfowl photos help pay the bills where as a snowy owl chase will not put a whole lot of money in the pocket. As you might imagine it is quite a dilemma of what to do but when all the geese are here, and the owl may not be, well, you can see where the priorities go first.



I find the geese at a local marsh, thousands of them, practically stacked up on each other. The sun is getting ready to come up and the wind is perfect, out of the south, for the geese will now land into that wind, facing me, the sun hitting them perfectly. The moon is full and magnificent, still high in the sky. The morning will be perfect, but for how long? I will stay here until things settle and go for the owl. This was my plan.



To make a long story short I never leave the marsh. Geese are everywhere, both snows and white-fronts. Thousands on the water, thousands in the sky. I can’t leave, how could I? It was the perfect situation and I had to take advantage of it.



Just a few days before this very water had a skim of ice and the geese were not here. But a few days of warmer weather had opened it back up again with the geese returning. Some of you know, others don’t, of the feeling of anticipation you get when situations like this open up to you. And as a photographer or a hunter or a wildlife watcher, it is indeed quite a rush.



I take it in for several hours, taking photos or just watching. Geese are taking off, landing and doing all the things that geese do. Thousands of geese are on the water, the sound of their calls deafening. In this situation you want activities to stay the same but at the same time you want a giant lift off when all the geese take off at the same time. It is quite a sight and just down right loud when they bust. It had to be done in a natural way however. I could just as easily do this myself by jumping and running at them but that is just not ethical, something else has to happen, anything else. So, I wait for my Bald Eagles, the same ones that have done this very thing for me several times, but will they show up today? In either case you always have to be ready for the geese will spot the eagles well before I do, and when they do, all heck will break lose.



The break happens, the eagles are here. The sky is soon full of squawking geese. It’s a melee of mass confusion, geese in every direction. The eagles fly through, uninhabited by the directional paths of the geese. Nothing more than a simple fly through by the eagles but a daunting threatening circumstance for the geese.



One eagle lands on a broken tree, situated right in the middle of the watery marsh. Many times the geese will circle and come back to land once again but the threat still lingers with sitting presence of the eagle, they now will not return.



The pond, loud with happy geese just a few minutes before, is now silent. All that remain are a few Canada geese who did not flinch at the sight of the eagles.



Needless to say, I never did get out after the owl. I thought I would try the next day, but I got involved with Canada geese who were giving me so many photo opportunities that I couldn’t leave once again.



I believe that if I hadn’t taken photos of a snowy owl last year I probably would have made more of an effort on this recent possible sighting. With that in mind, I had to lay down the good cards and stay with the action. Another owl might come up and we will have to see what I have been dealt at that time.