Albert L. McNeal, 70, of Reynolds, passed away on Monday, December 31, 2018 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City. Private graveside services for Mr. McNeal will be in the Reynolds Cemetery. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan is assisting the family.

Albert was born on July 25, 1948 in Rock Island, a son of Albert W. McNeal and Gertrude (Bopp) McNeal. He married Sara McManus on June 16, 1967 in Milan. Albert worked as an electrician for Ayers Electric, Reynolds. Later he was the co-owner of Al & Tom’s, which built homes in the Reynolds area. Albert enjoyed spending time with his family.

Survivors include his wife, Sara; daughters, Kristine (Keith) Richardson, Jacksonville, Illinois, Meredith (Greg) Hummel, Reynolds; grandchildren, Jennifer, Daniel and Jessica; a great granddaughter, Olivia; and special friend, Kyle Williams, Reynolds, whom he considered a son.

Albert was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Karen McNeal; and a brother, Jim McNeal. Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com