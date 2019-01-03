Helen C. Fuhr, 102, of Aledo formerly of Edgington, passed away Saturday, December 29, 2018 at Genesis Senior Living, Aledo.

Helen C. Fuhr, 102, of Aledo formerly of Edgington, passed away Saturday, December 29, 2018 at Genesis Senior Living, Aledo.

Funeral service will be held at 10:30 am on Friday, January 4, 2019 at Edgington Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Edgington. Visitation will be from 4 pm to 7 pm on Thursday, January 3, 2019 at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan. Burial will be at Viola Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Edgington Evangelical Presbyterian Church or to the Quad City Animal Welfare Center.

Helen was born on October 6, 1916 in Aledo, the daughter of Elmer “Snowy” and Ruth (Peterson) Goben. She married Duane Brown in 1934 and he preceded her in death in 1952. Helen later married Philip Fuhr on March 7, 1954 in Viola, and he passed in 1992. Helen enjoyed being outdoors, taking walks, and helping on the family farm. She taught at the one room school house in Old Gilchrist. Helen was an avid reader, enjoyed making quilts, and loved animals.

Helen is survived by her children, Linda (Bud) Wakefield, Marilyn Thompson, and Virgil (Maxine) Fuhr; daughter-in-law, Darlene Fuhr; and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husbands; parents; sons, Robert Brown and Ivan Fuhr; sons-in-law, Clair Thompson and Dwayne Shaffer; and brother, Orville Goben.

Online condolences may be left to Helen’s family at www.wheelanpressly.com.