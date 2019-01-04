CARMI — The CWC Lady Bulldogs came out of the gate strong, building a 15-10 first-quarter lead, but the Edwards County Lady Lions length and athleticism ultimately prevailed in a 57-39 win in Black Diamond Conference play on Thursday.

The Lady Bulldogs used balanced scoring to build that first quarter lead, and even stretched it to 18-10 at the start of the second quarter on a 3-pointer from Julia Smith.

“I thought we did some things early to control the pace,” said CWC Coach Clinton Wolff.

About midway through the second quarter the Lady Lions started breaking down the CWC defense.

“On defense we sometimes had to start to rotate to help and that leaves their big girl (All-conference center Malia Schmittler) open and she’s really good,” said Wolff.

Schmittler scored 8 points in the quarter as part of 18-3 run to close the half and give the Lady Lions a 28-21 lead at the break.

Schmittler added ten more in the third quarter, part of her game-high 29 points to put the contest out of reach.

The win moves the Lady Lions to 3-1 in the BDC East. CWC drops to 0-4 and will return to action next Monday when they host Johnston City.

1 2 3 4 T

EC 10 18 18 11 57

CWC 15 6 8 10 39

CWC scoring - Julia Smith 18, Sydney Lucas 7, Mariah VanMatre 4, Mayci Edwards 4, Elleigh Gray 4, Kaeli Burchfield 2.

JV game: CWC 34, Edwards Co. 32

Emma Hoskins’ basket in the final seconds gave the Lady Bulldogs a comeback victory.

CWC scoring - Greyson Huff 8, Jessica Smith 7, Kadee Milligan 6, Kaeli Burchfield 6, Jasmine Smith 5, Emma Hoskins 2.