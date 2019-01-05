The North Fulton Lady Wildcat basketball team began the 2019 portion of its schedule Thursday evening by dropping a 42-35 decision against Bushnell-Prairie City at Spoon River Valley High School.

B-PC improved to 13-6 with the Prairieland crossover win, while North Fulton slipped to 4-16.



The visiting Lady Spartans edged out to an 11-8 lead before posting an 8-4 advantage in the second quarter to build a 20-12 halftime lead.



North Fulton scored 12 points in the third period, but still trailed 31-24 entering the final eight minutes. Both teams would score 11 point in the fourth quarter, allowing B-PC to hold on for the win.



Grace Bridson topped North Fulton with eight points. Sloan Miller was next with seven points, followed by Maddy Hickman (six), Ellie Quick (five), Alivia Hanlin (four), Carlee Quick (three) and Allyson Harrold (two).



B-PC’s Madison Allen topped all scorers with 13 points, while Deidre Lorton added nine for the Lady Spartans.



North Fulton jumps back into Prairieland North Division play Monday at Knoxville.