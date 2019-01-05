Over the years of writing this column I have made it quite clear that I don’t spend money on myself unless I really have to.

Those new pair of boots I really want?



They can wait.



That book I desperately want to read while sipping on a piping hot cup of coffee?



It goes back on the shelf because I’m not sure if I want to spend that whopping five dollars or whatever the cost may amount to.



I’ve decided not to do that as much.



I’m not going to go all out and buy everything my little heart desires, no way.



I don’t want to do that, but I do, however, want to splurge once in a while. My occasional splurge is typically on books.



One evening, I scrolled through Facebook as I typically do, and I stumbled across an advertisement for a book of the month club. I decided that I would finally splurge on something, something for ME. I pay around $14 a month to receive a well-made book. They all come in hardback and so far I have been happy with almost every book I have chosen. I’m glad I decided to splurge just a bit. It’s not enough that I’m going to have to consider bankruptcy, but it’s not like I’m spending money on something I’ll never use.



I love to read.



Books allow us to travel to other places and for someone who doesn’t have THAT much money, that is a very convenient thing! Plus, I truly believe reading (and doing it constantly) helps me in my own writing.



Another way I occasionally splurge is by entering what I call the dollar section of Target. Now, when one enters Target they have to be careful! You might think you’re going in for only one thing, but you might end up walking out with a lot more than you originally expected or even wanted!



That is why I generally shop in the little dollar section you see as soon as you enter the doors. I absolutely love that section, although Mark is not fond of it. There have been a few times that he has waited in the car while I run in for one thing and end up coming back out a half an hour later all because I had to look at that section!



I have found some of the coolest items in that area and I don’t hear my bank account crying out in pain as I shop in that little space, so I figure all is fine. I occasionally put together a package for one of my best friends and I generally find the items there, with the exception of Kitchen Cooked potato chips.



I do have to venture to another part of the store for that particular item as they are unfortunately not available in Texas where she resides.



Back to the point. I have found candles for a couple dollars. I smell each one and then place them under Sawyer’s nose. He thinks every single one stinks, but I figure that may just be the opinion of your typical 4-year old little boy. I recently found a black coffee cup with hearts on it. It was three dollars so I lifted it up to Sawyer and said, “Whatcha think? Do you think I need this?”



“Yep!” he said.



Now, everyone knows I love books, but I also love coffee so I enjoy finding cute cups. This one made it to the ‘cute’ section in my mind, so in to the cart it went.



That’s where the splurging for myself stopped, but I found some interesting things for Sawyer.



Yes, Christmas was just here, but these were items I couldn’t pass up! I was excited to see a set of counting blocks and a clock that helps teach little ones how to tell time. Because we decided to not send Sawyer to pre-school, we have been teaching him different things here at home and something like that will really help me especially when it’s affordable.



I try not to get too crazy with the dollar section or with purchasing books and coffee cups because we don’t have the biggest house, and I don’t have THAT kind of money sitting in my bank account. I do, however, have bills that need paid and I do certainly enjoy having heat and electricity, so my choice to splurge can only happen once in a great while.



That dollar section does try to pull me in every time, though!