The Canton High wrestling team posted a 3-2 dual meet record in placing fifth at Saturday’s Linn-Mar Duals event.
In pool competition, the Little Giants placed third with a 2-2 record.
Canton started the day by defeating Xavier, Cedar Rapids 36-32.
Results were as follows:
160 pounds- Clayton Drury (Xavier) by forfeit.
170 - Double forfeit.
182 - Ryan Cook (Xavier) by forfeit.
195 - Weston Swise (C) pinned Ryan Volk (Xavier), 0:27.
220 - Jacob Waskow (C) pinned Isaac Ball (Xavier), 1:56.
285 - Micah Barnhart (C) by forfeit.
106 - Brennen Lawson (C) pinned Connor Murray (Xavier), 2:51.
113 - Adrian Owens (Xavier)defeated Ayden Weis (C) by MFF, 20-7.
120 - Andrew Hedges (C) pinned TJ Cook (Xavier), 1:07.
126 - Double forfeit.
132 - Christian Stanek (Xavier) defeated Dylan Grigsby (C), 12-6.
138 - Caelen Shannon (Xavier) defeated Mason Wilson (C) by technical fall, 15-0.
145 - Patrick Chambers (Xavier) pinned Anthony Becker (C), 4:51.
152 - Kyle Johnson (C) by forfeit.
Next, Canton defeated Clear Creek-Amana 42-27.
Results were as follows:
170 - Double forfeit.
182 - Double forfeit.
195 - Spencer Beltz (CC-A) pinned Swise (C), 1:19.
220 - Waskow (C) by forfeit.
285 - Barnhart (C) pinned Tommy Morlan (CC-A), 0:37.
106 - Jayden Massey (CC-A) pinned Lawson (C), 0:47.
113 - Weis (Canton) by forfeit.
120 - Hedges (C) pinned Kael Scranton (CC-A), 1:17.
126 - Bela Upchurch (CC-A) by forfeit.
132 - Grigsby (C) pinned Samual Stevens (CC-A), 0:48.
138 - Nate Beckman (CC-A) defeated Corbin Schurtz (C) by decision, 10-8.
145 - Andrew Rohret (CC-A) pinned Wilson (C), 1:20.
152 - Becker (C) by forfeit.
160 - Johnson (C) by forfeit.
Ankeny Centennial would next beat Canton 72-6.
Results were as follows:
182 - Nic Leo (AC) by forfeit.
195 - Ethan Frazier (AC)pinned Swise (C), 0:39.
220 - Waskow (C) pinned Jayden Cooper (AC), 3:22.
285 - Lane Pruisner (AC) pinned Barnhart (C), 3:34.
106 - Jackson Helmkamp (AC) pinned Lawson (C), 0:53.
113 - Jackson Bresson (AC) by forfeit.
120 - Noah Blubaugh (AC) pinned Hedges (C), 3:36.
126 - Scott Talmadge (AC) by forfeit.
132 - Ben Monroe (AC) defeated Grigsby (C) by major decision, 16-3.
138 - Carter Bennett (AC) pinned Wilson (C), 1:23.
145 - Eric Owens (AC) defeated Becker (C) by technical fall, 18-3.
152 - Carter Cahill (AC) defeated Johnson (C) by decision, 4-1.
160 - Anthony Nehring (AC) by forfeit.
170 - Logan Neils (AC) by forfeit.
Canton completed pool play by losing to host Linn-Mar 72-11.
Results were as follows:
195 - Luke Gaffney (L-M) pinned Swise (C), 0:28.
220 - Tanner Schultz (L-M) pinned Waskow (C), 5:31.
285 - Cleo Gehrls (L-M) pinned Barnhart (C), 2:46.
106 - Brandon O`Brien (L-M) pinned Lawson (C), 2:28.
113 - Austin Pettit (L-M) by forfeit.
120 - Bryce Parke (L-M) pinned Hedges (C), 3:48.
126 - Kain Wempen (L-M) by forfeit.
132 - Grigsby (C) pinned Alex Dosee (L-M), 2:42.
138 - Reece Seery (L-M) pinned Schurtz (C), 3:49.
145 - Becker (C) defeated Hikaru Carolin (L-M) by technical fall, 16-1.
152 - Abass Kemokai (L-M) pinned Johnson (C), 4:24.
160 - Chase Forsyth (L-M) by forfeit.
170 - Ryan Plummer (L-M) by forfeit.
182 - Jacob Wempen (L-M) by forfeit.
Finishing pool play with a 2-2 record, the Little Giants advanced to the fifth place meet where Canton defeated Mount Pleasant 39-36.
Results were as follows:
285 - Barnhart (C) by forfeit.
106 - Lawson (C) by forfeit.
113 - Brayden Ackles (MP) by forfeit.
120 - Hedges (Canton) pinned Carson Coleman (MP), 0:57.
126 - Dalton Moyle (MP) by forfeit.
132 - Grigsby (Canton) pinned Avante Henley (MP), 3:49.
138 - Tyler Raub (MP) defeated Schurtz (C) by decision, 10-3.
145 - Nathan Wallace (MP) pinned Wilson (C), 1:14.
152 - Becker (C) pinned Jeff Taylor (MP), 1:06.
160 - Johnson (C) defeated Abe Wilson (MP) by decision, 6-0.
170 - Jayden Davis (MP) by forfeit.
182 - James DeMeyer (MP) by forfeit.
195 - Swise (C) pinned Trevor Wellington (MP), 2:51.
220 - Zach Beason (MP) defeated Waskow (C) by decision, 7-2.
The Little Giants are now 9-7 in dual meet competition on the season.
Canton will host Orion at the CHS South Gym Wednesday in its final home meet of the season starting at 6 p.m. It will also be Senior Night.