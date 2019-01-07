The Canton High wrestling team posted a 3-2 dual meet record in placing fifth at Saturday’s Linn-Mar Duals event.

In pool competition, the Little Giants placed third with a 2-2 record.



Canton started the day by defeating Xavier, Cedar Rapids 36-32.



Results were as follows:

160 pounds- Clayton Drury (Xavier) by forfeit.

170 - Double forfeit.

182 - Ryan Cook (Xavier) by forfeit.

195 - Weston Swise (C) pinned Ryan Volk (Xavier), 0:27.

220 - Jacob Waskow (C) pinned Isaac Ball (Xavier), 1:56.

285 - Micah Barnhart (C) by forfeit.

106 - Brennen Lawson (C) pinned Connor Murray (Xavier), 2:51.

113 - Adrian Owens (Xavier)defeated Ayden Weis (C) by MFF, 20-7.

120 - Andrew Hedges (C) pinned TJ Cook (Xavier), 1:07.

126 - Double forfeit.

132 - Christian Stanek (Xavier) defeated Dylan Grigsby (C), 12-6.

138 - Caelen Shannon (Xavier) defeated Mason Wilson (C) by technical fall, 15-0.

145 - Patrick Chambers (Xavier) pinned Anthony Becker (C), 4:51.

152 - Kyle Johnson (C) by forfeit.



Next, Canton defeated Clear Creek-Amana 42-27.



Results were as follows:

170 - Double forfeit.

182 - Double forfeit.

195 - Spencer Beltz (CC-A) pinned Swise (C), 1:19.

220 - Waskow (C) by forfeit.

285 - Barnhart (C) pinned Tommy Morlan (CC-A), 0:37.

106 - Jayden Massey (CC-A) pinned Lawson (C), 0:47.

113 - Weis (Canton) by forfeit.

120 - Hedges (C) pinned Kael Scranton (CC-A), 1:17.

126 - Bela Upchurch (CC-A) by forfeit.

132 - Grigsby (C) pinned Samual Stevens (CC-A), 0:48.

138 - Nate Beckman (CC-A) defeated Corbin Schurtz (C) by decision, 10-8.

145 - Andrew Rohret (CC-A) pinned Wilson (C), 1:20.

152 - Becker (C) by forfeit.

160 - Johnson (C) by forfeit.



Ankeny Centennial would next beat Canton 72-6.



Results were as follows:

182 - Nic Leo (AC) by forfeit.

195 - Ethan Frazier (AC)pinned Swise (C), 0:39.

220 - Waskow (C) pinned Jayden Cooper (AC), 3:22.

285 - Lane Pruisner (AC) pinned Barnhart (C), 3:34.

106 - Jackson Helmkamp (AC) pinned Lawson (C), 0:53.

113 - Jackson Bresson (AC) by forfeit.

120 - Noah Blubaugh (AC) pinned Hedges (C), 3:36.

126 - Scott Talmadge (AC) by forfeit.

132 - Ben Monroe (AC) defeated Grigsby (C) by major decision, 16-3.

138 - Carter Bennett (AC) pinned Wilson (C), 1:23.

145 - Eric Owens (AC) defeated Becker (C) by technical fall, 18-3.

152 - Carter Cahill (AC) defeated Johnson (C) by decision, 4-1.

160 - Anthony Nehring (AC) by forfeit.

170 - Logan Neils (AC) by forfeit.



Canton completed pool play by losing to host Linn-Mar 72-11.



Results were as follows:

195 - Luke Gaffney (L-M) pinned Swise (C), 0:28.

220 - Tanner Schultz (L-M) pinned Waskow (C), 5:31.

285 - Cleo Gehrls (L-M) pinned Barnhart (C), 2:46.

106 - Brandon O`Brien (L-M) pinned Lawson (C), 2:28.

113 - Austin Pettit (L-M) by forfeit.

120 - Bryce Parke (L-M) pinned Hedges (C), 3:48.

126 - Kain Wempen (L-M) by forfeit.

132 - Grigsby (C) pinned Alex Dosee (L-M), 2:42.

138 - Reece Seery (L-M) pinned Schurtz (C), 3:49.

145 - Becker (C) defeated Hikaru Carolin (L-M) by technical fall, 16-1.

152 - Abass Kemokai (L-M) pinned Johnson (C), 4:24.

160 - Chase Forsyth (L-M) by forfeit.

170 - Ryan Plummer (L-M) by forfeit.

182 - Jacob Wempen (L-M) by forfeit.



Finishing pool play with a 2-2 record, the Little Giants advanced to the fifth place meet where Canton defeated Mount Pleasant 39-36.



Results were as follows:

285 - Barnhart (C) by forfeit.

106 - Lawson (C) by forfeit.

113 - Brayden Ackles (MP) by forfeit.

120 - Hedges (Canton) pinned Carson Coleman (MP), 0:57.

126 - Dalton Moyle (MP) by forfeit.

132 - Grigsby (Canton) pinned Avante Henley (MP), 3:49.

138 - Tyler Raub (MP) defeated Schurtz (C) by decision, 10-3.

145 - Nathan Wallace (MP) pinned Wilson (C), 1:14.

152 - Becker (C) pinned Jeff Taylor (MP), 1:06.

160 - Johnson (C) defeated Abe Wilson (MP) by decision, 6-0.

170 - Jayden Davis (MP) by forfeit.

182 - James DeMeyer (MP) by forfeit.

195 - Swise (C) pinned Trevor Wellington (MP), 2:51.

220 - Zach Beason (MP) defeated Waskow (C) by decision, 7-2.



The Little Giants are now 9-7 in dual meet competition on the season.



Canton will host Orion at the CHS South Gym Wednesday in its final home meet of the season starting at 6 p.m. It will also be Senior Night.