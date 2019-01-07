Along with Emily Cash and her game-high 28 points, the Farmington Lady Farmers defense held the Tremont Lady Turks to just five points in the final quarter enabling them to take the 49–41 victory.

Farmington improved to 8-8 on the season in playing its first game since December 22. Tremont slipped to 6-15.



Both teams had a rough beginning in this contest.



Pesky defense by each club resulted in numerous turnovers and limited looks at the basket. Cash got four of her team’s six first quarter points with Bre Richards picking up the other hoop.



Meanwhile it was Alli Fuller for the Lady Turks picking up six of her teams eight points in the quarter.



It was a different setting in the second quarter with both teams coming out shooting. Consecutive threes by Sarah Wherley and Cash gave the Lady Farmers the 16-14 lead with 5:35 remaining. Tremont’s Skylar Conway’s second basket of the quarter then tied the game at 16.



Cash and Emma Vallas put the Lady Farmers back up by four with back-to-back baskets. Late in the quarter Cash picked up another bucket and was fouled in the process. Hitting the free throw, Cash put her Lady Farmers team up 25-20 at the half.



Tremont turned it around in the third quarter by outscoring the hosts 16-9. Farmington hit on just 3-of-15 from the field, all those being three’s by Cash. For Tremont, Tarlie Fitzanko picked up six points in the quarter with Fuller adding five of her own. Going into the final quarter, the Lady Farmers found themselves down 36-34.



In the final quarter Kaitlynn Vallas knocked down two early buckets and with two free throws by Cash, the Lady Farmers now found themselves up 40-36 with just under six minutes left in the contest.



Meanwhile the Lady Turks were just not getting good looks at the basket and hit on just 2-of -9 shots from the field.



The Lady Farmers also used a strong presence at the free throw line in the quarter by going 9-of-13. Cash took to the line 8 times and hit 7 of those. Cash sank two of those free throws at the 2:35 mark, putting her team up 46-40. The Lady Turks could not put any kind of offense together after that and fell by a 49-41 score.



The Lady Farmers were led in scoring by Cash with her game-high 28 points. Kaitlynn Vallas followed with six, Bre Richards and Sarah Wherley each had four, Macie Sprague three with Rachel Elliot and Emma Vallas adding two each.



The Lady Turks were led in scoring by Alli Fuller with 14.



The Lady Farmers also took the JV contest by a 49-21 score. They were led in scoring by Reece Putrich and Emma Vallas who each had 11.