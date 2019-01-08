The Canton Area Chamber of Commerce will host its 94th Annual Dinner & Awards. Its purpose is to celebrate, thank the membership and honor the Annual Chamber Excellence award recipients.

The Canton Area Chamber of Commerce seeks to recognize people and businesses who have made a significant impact in the Canton area. The winners of each of the following awards will be named at the 94th Annual Chamber of Commerce Dinner & Awards ceremony Thursday, Jan. 31.



•Educator of the Year



•Business of the Year



•Citizen of the Year



Celebrating 94 years of dedication to the business community! For this special occasion the theme will be “Lights Within Our Community” as they recognize these key people along with chamber members and volunteers!



To start off the evening they will have the Canton High School Jazz Band performing.



Thursday, Jan. 31



Canton VFW

1200 South 5th Ave.



Cocktails 5:30 p.m.



Dinner 6 p.m. – Awards to follow



Tickets $30 per person – public is welcome



RSVP by Monday, Jan. 24



For more information on the Annual Dinner, please call (309) 647-2677