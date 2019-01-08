Those wanting a comfortable, welcoming atmosphere in which to work out and get healthy now have a new local option: MTZ Fitness.

Marshall Threw opened MTZ in Farmington in April 2014, and officially opened the Canton branch this month.



Threw has been working on expanding the gym for about a year, and previously considered other cities, such as Bushnell, Galesburg, Kewanee and Havana before settling on Canton. He looked at several buildings in Canton before deciding on 1 E. Side Square.



“I think it’s important to bring the focus back to the downtown,” said Threw.



MTZ, which is open 24/7, offers a full line of professional cardio and strength equipment, a full time American Council on Exercise certified trainer on staff and a 10-minute standing tanning bed.



The Canton location does not offer classes but is located next to the Breathing Tree, noted Threw.



Threw described MTZ as a gym where “anybody - all ages, all fitness levels - can come in and be comfortable.



“We remember our first day in the gym,” he added.



Members can use their gym keys at either location.



MTZ Fitness has a Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mtzfitness and is running a special of $29.99 a month for standard membership. Staff is on site Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.



“Swing by and check us out and tell your friends,” Threw said.