Farmington recorded a Prairieland crossover win, while Lewistown and South Fulton suffered non-conference losses in area high school boys basketball contests played Tuesday.

FARMINGTON 63, BUSHNELL-PC 48

At Bushnell, the visiting Farmers grabbed a 20-6 lead after the opening quarter and never looked back in improving their record to 14-4 on the season.



Farmington maintained control the rest of the way, leading 33-17 at the half and 45-34 after three periods.



Ben Martin topped Farmington with 19 points, while Jaden Rutledge added 17 points for the Farmers. Corbin Rutledge and Blake Springer chipped in nine points each, while Coe Jansen scored seven and Ty Anderson two for the victors.



Jack Pico and Jaxon Hiel paced B-PC (5-9) with 16 and 12 points respectively.



PRINCEVILLE 45, LEWISTOWN 41

At Lewistown, the Indians slipped to 13-4 on the season as they fell to the visiting Princes.



Princeville (12-5) led 8-5 after the opening period before outscoring the Indians 19-4 in the second quarter in building a 27-9 halftime lead.



The Lewistown offense came to life in the third quarter as Cade Beekman and Nick Pollitt combined to score 14 points. That allowed the Indians to cut their deficit to 36-29 entering the final eight minutes.



Lewistown would outscore Princeville 12-9 in the last quarter, but would fall short of completing the comeback.



Beekman topped Lewistown with 15 points, 13 in the second half. Zach Severns added eight points for the Indians, followed by Pollitt (six points), Kruze Chasteen (five), Drake Herrick (three), John Ross Hess and Kennedy Cleer (two each).



Cole Daily and Justin Janssen topped Princeville with 12 points each, while Joey Smith added 10 for the Princes.



BEARDSTOWN 81, SOUTH FULTON 37

At Beardstown, the Rebels suffered their second loss in as many meetings to the Tigers in this non-conference contest.



Beardstown (13-5) had defeated the Rebels 67-30 back on December 28 at the Williamsville Holiday Tournament.



On Tuesday, the Tigers led 50-21 at the half before holding South Fulton to just six field goals in the second half.



Dallas Malott topped South Fulton (2-13) with 17 points. Morgan Lehman added five points for the Rebels.