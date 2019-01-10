The Canton Ingersoll seventh grade volleyball team opened its season by dropping a pair of contests.

On Tuesday, the Lady Giants were defeated by Dunlap Valley 25-12, 23-25, 26-18.



Rachel Parry and Mikila Meves recorded five and four service aces respectively.



Meves also had three digs, while Ella Pigg added two digs. Kila Zedric finished with two kills.



On Monday, Canton Ingersoll lost to South Fulton 25-15, 25-11.



Pigg recorded two service aces for the Lady Giants.