John E. Oatman Jr., 68, of Fairview, passed away at 10:56 p.m. Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center. He was born July 12, 1950, in Canton to John E. and Betty M. (Weaver) Oatman Sr. He first married Marsha Jones, who survives, and later married Bonnie Nall, who also survives.



Also surviving are four children, Matt (Tammy) Oatman of Canton, Eric Oatman of Lake Michigan, Jeremy (Brandy) Jett of Pekin and Jessica (Matt Fluder) Jett of Canton; eight grandchildren, Kameron, Gracie, Katie, Brooklyn, Julianna, Adalynn, Brycen and Brynlee; two brothers, George A. Oatman of Fairview and Don Oatman of Canton; one sister, Bert Oatman of Canton; and several nieces and nephews.



John was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Melvin J. and Glen “Biggem” Oatman; and one sister, Denise M. Mallicoat.



John retired as an operating engineer for 40 years with Local Union 649, worked for Ed Williams Construction and was president of Oatman Construction Company.



Memorial visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11, at Sedgwick Funeral Homes & Crematory in Canton.



Gifts in memory of John Oatman Jr. can be made to the Mayo Clinic in support of the Department of Development, 200 First Street SW, Rochester, MN 55905 or the Canton Wrestling Team.



A celebration of life will be held Friday, Jan. 18, that evening at the Canton VFW.



