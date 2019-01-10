Coming off the heels of a disappointing home loss to Washington, the Canton Lady Giants rebounded with a hard-fought 45-39 road victory at Metamora Tuesday evening.

Canton upped its record to 11-7 overall, 5-2 in Mid-Illini play. Metamora dropped to 14-4 overall, 4-2 in conference contests.



“We played a great game,” said CHS coach Jessica Jones. “It was an awesome team win on the road against a solid Metamora team.”



Senior guard Cassidy Fawcett scored seven points in the opening period, but Canton would trail 12-11 after the first eight minutes.



The Lady Giants would also score 11 points in the second quarter, but the defense would hold the home team to just four points as Canton would lead 22-16 at the half.



CHS would build as much as an 11-point lead and had a 33-24 advantage heading into the final eight minutes of play.



Metamora attempted to rally, getting within two points before Anna Plumer and Faith Demler each made a pair of free throws to help Canton maintain the lead down the stretch.



For the quarter, CHS would make 7-of-11 free throws, while senior guard Sophie Oaks also had two key baskets, including a 3-pointer.



Fawcett topped Canton with 14 points, while Tori Oaks was also in double figures, finishing with 10 points. Sophie Oaks added nine points, seven in the second half.



Demler had eight points, all from the free throw line where she made 8-of-10 attempts.



Plumer rounded out the Canton scoring with four points.



Reagan Begole topped Metamora with 13 points, while Anne Peters added nine points for the Lady Redbirds.



Canton finished 16-of-25 from the foul line, compared to 7-of-10 for Metamora.



The schedule picks up for the Lady Giants in the next week, starting with today’s home contest against Class 3A defending state champion Peoria Richwoods, who is currently ranked No. 1 in Class 3A.



On Saturday, the Lady Giants will host defending Mid-Illini champion Morton, currently tied for No. 2 in the latest Class 3A poll.



On Tuesday, CHS will host Peoria High in a doubleheader that will include varsity boys and girls.