Moving up to No. 2 in the latest AP Class 1A Girls Basketball Poll, the Lewistown Lady Indians continued their season-long roll, grabbing an early lead and never looking back in defeating Quincy High 58-42 in pool play at the Lady Panther Classic Tuesday evening.

Moving up to No. 2 in the latest AP Class 1A Girls Basketball Poll, the Lewistown Lady Indians continued their season-long roll, grabbing an early lead and never looking back in defeating Quincy High 58-42 in pool play at the Lady Panther Classic Tuesday evening.



Lewistown improved to 21-0 on the season in defeating the Class 4A Lady Blue Devils, who dropped to 17-5.



Trailing 6-5 five minutes into the contest, the Lady Indians would go on an 18-2 run that included nine points by Anna Heffren. Lewistown scored 13 points to close out the quarter to lead 18-8 before adding the initial five points in the second period to push the advantage to 23-8.



QHS countered with a 9-1 run to climb within 24-17, but the Lady Indians used a five-point spurt to push the lead back into double digits where it remained the reminder of the contest.



Lewistown would lead 35-24 at the half and 52-31 following three quarters.



Lewistown moved to 3-0 in pool play and can clinch a spot in Saturday’s title contest with a victory today against Illini West.



Heffren topped Lewistown with 27 points.Sydney Shaeffer also finished in double figures for the Lady Indians with 12 points. Baylee Mayberry and Hannah Burdess had six points each for Lewistown, while Carli Heffren and Paige Bennett chipped in four and three points respectively for the victors.



Macy Mikulich, Alex Ebert, Libby Hopkins, Kaeli Spotloe, Kate Heffren and Kennedy Mayberry also played, but did not score for Lewistown.