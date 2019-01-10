The Lewistown Junior High volleyball teams opened their 2019 season with a pair of victories against Elmwood Tuesday evening.

The seventh grade team won 25-18, 25-6.



Alexis Kruzan had five kills, three blocks and six service points that included two service aces.



Annie McAdams and Abby Wiegand added three kills each, with Wiegand recording 11 service points that included two service aces.



Ella Potter had nine set assists and three digs, while Landry Smith finished with a team-high five digs.



The eighth grade match saw Lewistown post a 25-17, 25-18 victory.



Natalie Miller had seven kills and two blocks for Lewistown, while Kruzan added five kills and eight service points.



Kamryn Bainter added 15 service points that included two service aces, along with six digs and five set assists for the Lady Indians. Kelsey Irwin recorded six digs and Smith seven set assists for the victors.