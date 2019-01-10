James M. Diehl, 68, of Keithsburg, Illinois passed away on Wednesday, January 9, 2019 at Great River Medical Center, West Burlington, Iowa while surrounded by his loving family.

Masonic Services will be 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 12th at First Christian Church, Keithsburg. Visitation will follow the Masonic Service and will conclude when the Celebration of Life begins at 12:00 p.m. (noon). Military Rites will be conducted by Mercer County V.F.W. Post 1571, followed by a time of food and fellowship at the church. Memorials may be left for the family. Dennison Funeral Home, Aledo is handling arrangements.

James Milo was born May 15, 1950 in Muscatine, Iowa the son of Dolan Sr. and Esther Butt Diehl. He was raised in New Boston and later moved to Keithsburg. He attended Westmer schools, graduating from Westmer High School in 1969. On October 11, 1970, he married Cindy Adams in Keithsburg. Jim joined the Army in 1970. For most of his life, he was a farmer. Jim was a lifetime member of Keithsburg Masonic Lodge Robert Burns Chapter 113. He enjoyed fishing and boating on the river, hunting and drag racing. Jim’s favorite past-times were sharing stories and spending time with family.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife: Cindy Diehl; children: Travis (Angel) Diehl, Aledo, IL and Stephanie (Mike) Retherford, Joy, IL; grandchildren and great grandchildren: Krissy (Alex) Dixon and children Kayden and Connor, Cameron Muske, Cale (Maci) Muske and children Canaan and Case, Alec (Danielle) Diehl and children Rylan, Brantley and Hudson, Brock Diehl, Caitryn Muske, Madison Diehl and Makenzie Retherford; mother: Esther Diehl and siblings: Ginger Pruess and Dolan Diehl, Jr.

He was preceded in death by his father.

