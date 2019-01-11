The Canton High freshman boys basketball team recorded a 65-26 win against visiting IVC Wednesday evening at Alice Ingersoll Gym.

Connor Willcoxen topped Canton with 24 points, while Jack Churchill added 12 for the Little Giants.



The Little Giants were scheduled to return to action Thursday, hosting Farmington at the CHS South Gym. CHS will then host Dunlap in a Mid-Illini Conference Monday evening in a 6 p.m. contest at the CHS South Gym.



