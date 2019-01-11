Richard “Dick” Dunberger, 95, went to be with Jesus Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019. Dick was born June 28, 1923, in Toledo, Ohio, to Fred and Elizabeth (Jones) Dunberger. He married Margaret “Marg” Zunk Oct. 13, 1941.

Richard “Dick” Dunberger, 95, went to be with Jesus Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019. Dick was born June 28, 1923, in Toledo, Ohio, to Fred and Elizabeth (Jones) Dunberger. He married Margaret “Marg” Zunk Oct. 13, 1941.



He is survived by daughters Sharon Taylor and Janet (Curt) Wilkinson: five grandchildren, Michelle (Mike) Bair, with whom he happily shared a birthday, Troy Dunberger, Scott (Sherrie) Smith, Julie (Gordon) Sipes and Jill (Adam) Hanes; 16 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandsons, and one arriving in March.



He was preceded in death by Marg, his loving wife of 51 years; his son Tom Dunberger; and great-great grandson Kaden Richard Koch.



Dick, a World Was II Veteran, proudly serving his country in Italy and North Africa as a staff sergeant in the United States Army from February 1943 to October 1945.



Being involved with the community was always important to Dick. While in Canton, he served as the American Legion Post 16 Commander in 1967-1968. In 1967, he also served as the Canton YMCA Board of Directors President, being an integral part of the fundraising campaign for the current YMCA building. Many people also remember him as coach, as he loved being involved in baseball and basketball programs during his children’s youth.



In 1976, he and his wife moved to St. Petersburg, Florida. There he continued his passion for community involvement. During that time, he was devoted to the development of the resident owned retirement community of Magnolia Manor. His years in Florida created special memories and loving friendships, which continued to bring Dick great joy, even after his return to Canton in 2015.



The last three years of his life, he enjoyed spending time with loved ones, cherishing every moment with his most precious accomplishment – his family.



Visitation will be held Monday, Jan. 14, at Temple Baptist Church in Canton at 1 p.m. Funeral service is at 2 p.m. Gravesides services are immediately following at White Chapel Memory Gardens in Canton.



Memorials may be made out to the Temple Baptist Church in Canton.



To leave online condolences or to view Dick’s video tribute, visit www.oakshinesfuneralhome.com