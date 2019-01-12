The Canton High freshman boys basketball team was defeated by Farmington 50-46 Thursday evening at the CHS South Gym.

The Canton High freshman boys basketball team was defeated by Farmington 50-46 Thursday evening at the CHS South Gym.



The Little Giants committed 18 turnovers in losing the non-conference contest.



Jack Churchill and Connor Willcoxen topped Canton with 12 and 10 points respectively. Turner Plumer added nine points and Nick Oldfield eight for the Little Giants.



Canton returns to Mid-Illini Conference play Monday as it will host Dunlap in a 6 p.m. contest at the CHS South Gym.



