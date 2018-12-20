Betty L. Shelley 88 of rural Plymouth, Illinois, passed away with her family at her side Tuesday, December 18, 2018, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, Illinois. She was born June 19, 1930 in Moline, Illinois the daughter of Arthur and Bertha (Umphryes) Downey. She was united in marriage to Gerald Shelley on April 6, 1956 at the Baptist Church in Plymouth.

Surviving to mourn her passing is her husband of 62 years Gerald Shelley, 2 sons: Gregg (Tammy) Shelley, Gary (Barb) Shelley and a daughter, Vicki (Al) Black, 7 grandchildren: Christopher, Kimberly, Sarah, Holly, Courtney, Bethanie, and Nick, 6 great-grandchildren: Hayden, Logan, Callie, Caitlynn, Kennedy, and Hadley, 2 sisters: Norma (Don) Brough, Joyce VanFleet, sister in law: Charlene Downey.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, 1 son: Michael, 1 brother: Bill Downey, and a great-granddaughter: Clara Eloise Shelley.

Betty graduated from Colchester High School in 1948. Berry was a homemaker and spent many years helping her husband on the farm. She loved to read.

Graveside services will be 2:00 P.M. Sunday, December 23, 2018, at Bethel Cemetery, with Pastor Jim Richardson. Friends may view and sign the register book at the funeral home from 9:00 A.M. t0 6:00 P.M. Saturday, and from 8:00 A.M. to 12:00 noon Sunday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s Association or Cancer Research. To leave condolences to the family visit online at jonesmortuaryfh.com.



