Melvin Steffen, 97, of Forrest, formerly of Gibson City, died at 6:56 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, at Fairview Haven Retirement Community, Fairbury.

His funeral will be at the Apostolic Christian Church in Forrest at 11 a.m. Monday. Burial will be in the North Apostolic Christian Cemetery, rural Forrest.

Friends may call from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Monday, also at the church.

Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury, has charge of arrangements.

Mel was born Dec. 14, 1921, in Elgin, the son of Jonathan and Ida (Wewetzer) Steffen. He married Leona C. Wiegand on Feb. 15, 1948, in Forrest. She survives in Fairbury.

Also surviving are two sisters, Betty Wiegand of Eureka and Judy (Dick) Klopfenstein of Elgin; one brother, John (Wava) Steffen of Elgin; and many nieces and nephews.

His parents; brothers, Edward, Dave, and Elmer Steffen; and sisters, Marian Miller and Ada Mae Schrock preceded him in death.

He served in the U.S. Army during World War II.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Fairview Haven Retirement Community, 605 N. Fourth St., Fairbury, Il 61739.

