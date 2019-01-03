Rosemary Bearce, 93, of Washington, passed away at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, in her home.

The family is honoring Rosemary’s request that there be no services. They wish to express thanks to Dr. Veeder and the staff at the Illinois Cancer Center, as well as the OSF Hospice team, including nurses Pam and Michelle for their care for Rosemary during her battle with cancer.

Rosemary was born July 26, 1925, to Frank Elsworth Fox and Tillie (Smidt/Smith) Fox in Streator. After the death of her mother in 1928, she was raised by her maternal aunt and uncle, Dena (Smidt/Smith) Limberg and Harm Limberg, on their farm in rural Flanagan.

She joined St. Petri Evangelical Lutheran Church (Windtown) in Flanagan during her youth and over the years, Rosemary related many fond memories of her experiences in Luther League and other church activities including church summer school.

Rosemary attended a one-room school in rural Flanagan and graduated from Flanagan High School. She married LeRoy Slagell in St. Louis on Aug. 13, 1945, and for many years assisted in their farming business in rural Flanagan.

LeRoy and Rosemary later moved to Washington where they built and subsequently operated Hillcrest Golf Center. After ending their ownership of the golf course, they owned Slagell Realty in Washington where she was the office manager.

Rosemary was always very dedicated to her family and assisted in the care of her two grandsons during their formative years.

Rosemary later married Charles Bearce in Washington on Dec. 23, 1975, and after their marriage, became the office manager of Chuck’s business, Don’s Sweeper Sales and Service in Peoria.

She is survived by her daughter, Cheryl (Dan) Kinsinger of Washington; two grandchildren, Ken of Normal and Lance of Machesney Park.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her maternal aunt and uncle; two brothers; two sisters; and both of her husbands.

Memorial donations to honor Rosemary’s life may be directed to Illinois Cancer Care Foundation, 8940 N. Wood Sage Rd., Peoria, IL 61615-7822; OSF Foundation/OSF Hospice, 2265 W. Altorfer Dr., Peoria, IL 61625; Barbara Olson Center of Hope, 3206 N. Central Ave., Rockford, IL 61101-1745; or Third Presbyterian Church, 1221 Custer Ave., Rockford, IL 61103.