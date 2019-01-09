Gerald F. Johnson, 80, of Fairbury, died at 12:33 p.m. Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, at his home.

Friends may call from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury. Cremation rites have been accorded and a private family inurnment will take place at a later date.

Gerald was born April 1, 1938, in Blackstone, a son of Jay and Leona (Hansen) Johnson. He married Mary Jamison on April 4, 1958, in Woodbine, Ga. She survives in Fairbury.

Other survivors include his two daughters, Diana (Rick) Hakes of Minonk and Sandra (Bradley) Crane of Forrest; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; three sisters, Irene (Robert) Burris of Roanoke, Marsha (James) Lowery of Wentzville, Mo., Karen (Brad) Hall of Chenoa; one brother, Ronald (Jean) Johnson of Dana; and a sister-in-law, Sharon Johnson of Dana.

His parents; one sister, Dorothy; and three brothers, Wayne, Ralph, and Kenneth, preceded him in death.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Fairbury Fire Department, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Dana Fire Department.

Online condolences may be left at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.