George R. Rupprecht, 83, of Watertown, Wis., passed away Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, at Marquardt Manor.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 18, at the Schneider-Michaelis Funeral Home in Jefferson, Wis. The pallbearers that will be carrying George to his final place of rest at the Aztalan-Milford Cemetery will be Rick Rupprecht, Roger Rupprecht, Josh Rupprecht, Gary Goff, Dick Gourley, Skyler DeBlare, and the honorary pallbearers will be Dick Chivers and Alex “Mike” Dotz.

Friends may call at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until time of services Friday, Jan. 18.

George was born in Watertown on Oct. 15, 1935, to Alfred and Elsie (Tews) Rupprecht. He was employed at Silgan Containers for more than 42 years until his retirement. He enjoyed being on his farm working with tractors and old cars. He loved going to flea markets and fishing.

George is survived by his children, Rick (Tracia) Rupprecht of Johnson Creek, Patti (Dick) Gourley of Cornell, Roger (Sandy) Rupprecht of Pontiac, Connie (James) Jardine of Pontiac, Daniel Rupprecht of El Paso, Bonnie (Gary) Goff of Fort Myers, Fla., Vicki (Brent) Gilman of Las Vegas, Nev.; 13 grandchildren, Matt (Crystal) Gourley, Cory Bellot, Amanda Mateos, Heather Kennedy, Ben Oakes, Joseph Anderson, Brent (Christine) Oakes, Josh (Amber) Rupprecht, Ryan (Lisa Alsdorf) Gourley, Brock Twyman, Kaylie Dunlap, Kylie Rupprecht, Cody Rupprecht; many great-grandchildren; and a brother, Donald Rupprecht.

His parents; a son, Keith Rupprecht; sister, Lucille (Albert) Schoonover; and his longtime partner, Sharon Nigh, preceded him in death.

