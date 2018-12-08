HOIC game between El Paso-Gridley and Ridgeview

El Paso-Gridley raced out to a two-touchdown lead of sorts and didn't look back in running past Ridgeview 42-27 in a Heart of Illinois Conference boys' basketball game Friday night.

The host Mustangs, already stinging from losing Ryan Parker to injury from Tuesday, had to deal with an unbeaten El Paso-Gridley club that featured 6-foot-6 Jack Weber. The Titans took full advantage as Weber registered a double double on the night.

EPG scored the game's first 14 points and led 16-3 after one period. Although Ridgeview outscored the Titans by a point in the second period, the Titans lead was still a somewhat comfortable 22-10 at the intermission.

A 13-point third quarter lifted EPG's advantage to 35-15 as the game made its way into the final frame.

Weber finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Titans (6-0, 2-0). Silas Steiner contributed 9 points and 11 boards while Noah Smith also tallied 9 markers. Dilynn Gray checked in with 5 points and Nash Stoller had 2 points.

Levi Zimmerman led the Ridgeview (4-3) charge with 11 points and Tristan Campbell collected 7 points and 9 boards. Justice Boyd, Tucker Maupin and Zachary Cavinder each had 3 points.