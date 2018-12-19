Area girls' basketball from Tuesday

For the second time this season, Lexington was able to get the better of Ridgeview at The Fort Tuesday night in a Heart of Illinois Conference girls’ basketball game.

Jayden Standish led the way as the Minutemen garnered the 49-43 victory. It was a close contest in the first half but Standish came up big in the third to give Lexington a cushion.

Standish scored 11 points in the third period to help Lexington push its 22-19 halftime lead to 41-27, which proved to be the ballgame.

Ridgeview tried to rally with 16 points in the final frame to Lexington’s eight, but the margin too great to overcome.

Standish finished with 25 points for the Minutemen. Emma Boyd had 10 points and Jayalia Therien scored 5. Madi Barth chipped in 4 points, Elena Steffa added 3 and Tia Hardt had 2 points.

River Rosales connected for 23 points for the Mustangs. Emma Nunamaker contributed 8 points with Haleigh Beck throwing in 5 Maddie Clark had 4 points, Peyton Rinkenberger had 2 and Sydney Tongate tallied 1 marker.

Flanagan-Cornell 44, Heyworth 33

FLANAGAN — After pulling off a big comeback on Monday, Flanagan-Cornell found itself in the driver’s seat pretty much from start to finish on Tuesday night as the Falcons swatted Heyworth 44-33 in a girls’ Heart of Illinois Conference contest.

The Falcons led 14-8 after the first period as Regan Reed, Kayla Van Weelden and Jadyn Mitchell found the scoring column. The margin grew to 27-18 as McKenna Roth added her name to the list.

Elisa Kane became the fifth Flanagan-Cornell player to score in the game as she tallied a marker in the third quarter as the Falcons maintained a 37-29 edge.

Mitchell scored 19 points to pace the Falcons and Reed had 11, all in the first half. Van Weelden chipped in 6 points, Roth scored 5 and Kane netted 3 points.

Raeghan Morefield and Lena Lubbering had 8 points each for Heyworth.

Fieldcrest 55, Henry-Senachwine 23

HENRY — Fieldcrest erupted for 26 points in the fourth quarter to shoot past Henry-Senachwine 55-23 in a nonconference tilt Tuesday.

The Knights led 7-5 after the first period and 22-13 at the half. FHS managed just seven points in third quarter in taking a 29-17 lead into the last stanza.

Madi Hock found her range over the final frame by scoring 14 points as FHS put up 26 to pull away.

Hock finished with 19 points, Addie Goodrich scored 13 and Hannah Baker chimed in with 12 for the Knights (10-4). Samantha Vazquez helped with 7 points and Ella Goodrich contributed 4 points.

Tri-Point 69, Iroquois West 33

GILMAN — Abby Kerrins scored a season-high 26 points and Tri-Point put up the highest tally its had in some time in a 69-33 victory over Iroquois West in a nonconference tilt Tuesday night.

Kerrins hit for 26 points as the Chargers were never headed in this game. The Point led 19-10 after the first quarter and 40-18 at the break. It was a 60-24 game after three periods. TPHS collected 41 points in the middle two periods.

Sierra Hummel added 17 points and Ellenie Dyrby netted 13 for Tri-Point. Margie Billerbeck scored 6 points while Lanie Woods, Mikayla English and Melina Schuette each contributed 2 points. Haley Jubin had 1 point.