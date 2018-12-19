Battle of Route 24 schools won by undefeated EPG

Jack Weber made some big plays as is expected from a star, but it was Ethan Jeffreys who came up big in the fourth quarter that helped El Paso-Gridley remain unbeaten with a 61-57 nonconference boys’ basketball victory over Prairie Central Tuesday night.

Weber came up with a couple big rebounds late that pretty much shut the door on the Hawks. He also scored 11 points in the second half as the Titans did not trail over the last two frames.

But it was Jeffreys who came up with some big shots that proved key for EPG in picking up an important road victory.

“He did a nice job of answering the bell, his minutes have been up and down,” EPG head coach Nathaniel Meiss said of the junior guard. “We needed him tonight and he stepped up.”

It was Jeffreys who buried a 3-pointer with 1:48 to go in the first half to give the Titans a 25-24 lead. EPG led the rest of the way. He added a triple to open the fourth quarter and scored in transition with 5:23 to go to push the EPG advantage to 47-33.

Jeffreys finished with 16 points on the night, including another 3-pointer with 3:45 remaining for a 52-39 lead.

“We didn’t guard him, we were helping out on some other people but we didn’t rotate back to guard him,” PCHS head coach Darin Bazzell said of Jeffreys.

The one thing that was taking place down the stretch was the pace of playing gaining steam. This favored the Hawks, who made a final run that closed the gap to one point.

Prairie Central connected on three straight 3-pointers as Jake Crane dropped two bombs and Wyatt Steidinger connected for one to make it 56-50 with 1:37 left. Trey Bazzell converted a three-point play and the Hawks were down 56-53 with 1:16 on the clock.

EPG finally got into the bonus and Silas Steiner went to the line for the one-and-one. He missed the first toss and Jake Bachtold got the rebound for PC. He pushed the ball and Bazzell got the ball for an easy two, making it 56-55 with 47 seconds left.

The Hawks then fouled Teron Fairchild nine seconds later. The EPG senior hit the front end but missed the second. Despite the pleas of Darin Bazzell to keep Weber off the glass, the ball bounced off PC’s Kaden King across the lane and into Weber’s hands.

EPG maintained possession and Ryne Faulk was fouled. He missed the first toss and, again, it was Weber snared the carom and getting the put-back, which proved to be the dagger to the Hawks, making it 59-55 with 22 seconds left.

“The end of the game, we didn’t box out,” Coach Bazzell said. “I know he’s a big kid, he was getting his own way. Those are rebounds you have to have, there’s no other way around it.”

Prairie Central got off to a good start. Trey Bazzell was able to wrestle the ball away on the opening tip and race in for a layup five seconds into the game. Crane had the hot hand in the opening quarter as Prairie Central’s pace was having an early affect on the Titans.

Crane had a couple 3-pointers while scoring 10 points for PC in the opening frame. But when the quarter closed, the Hawks were only up 16-14.

“No. 1 thing on the board was handle their pace; we have to handle pace,” Meiss said. “There at the end, when they made their run, we didn’t. There in the first quarter, we didn’t. In the middle two quarters where we got ourselves a cushion, we handled their pace.”

Prairie Central built a 21-16 lead in the second period, and it was 24-18 after a three-point play from Andrew Fox with 3:14 left in the half. But EPG got going behind Fairchild and Jeffreys, as they combined for seven of the final eight points that EPG scored to close out the half and lead 26-24.

Weber then scored EPG’s first seven points of the third period and the Titans were looking to be in control.

“I thought we were able to get Jack some good looks, Ethan Jeffreys stepped up and hit some big shots because of that,” Meiss said. “We’re trying to get them to be patient and let things happen. When we were in the third quarter, we got some easy buckets.”

Weber finished with 18 points and 15 rebounds for the Titans, who improved to 10-0. Jeffreys added 16 with Noah Smith collecting 9 points and 8 boards. Fairchild hit for 7 points with Faulk adding 5, Dilynn Gray chipped in 4 and Steiner scored 2 points.

Crane led the Hawks (6-3) with 19 points and Bazzell chalked up 12. Jake Bachtold had 7 points and 8 rebounds with King scoring 6 and Steidinger and Fox with 5 points each. Collier Palmore threw in 2 points and Cooper Palmore tagged 1 point.

Prairie Central will host Eureka on Friday and PC and EPG will participate at the Eureka Shootout on Saturday.