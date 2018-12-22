Grade school basketball

Pontiac’s fifth and sixth grade boys’ basketball teams posted wins in tourney play Friday evening.

The sixth grade Warriors rolled past Dwight 6th 30-17. Pontiac led 20-3 at the half and 28-5 after three periods of play.

Riley Johnson scored 13 points for Pontiac (8-1) while Camden Fenton added 8 points. Trenton Blackwell had 4 points with Harsh Patel scoring 3 and Kody Persico netting 2 points.

Pontiac’s fifth graders were able to fend off a late rally by host Odell for a 15-13 victory. The Warriors led 7-2 at the half but the Rams outscored Pontiac 11-8 in the second half.

Brandon Wink had 7 points for Pontiac with Liam Reilly adding 4, Traer Bauman scoring 3 points and Anderson Horning and Owen Stroh each adding 1 point.