Woodland in foul mood by end of game

Free throws down the stretch were vital as Earlville defeated Woodland 54-46 in a nonconference basketball contest Friday night.

The Red Raiders made 19 free throws in the fourth quarter to fend off the Warriors, who trailed by 11 points going into the final frame. For the game, Earlville was 27 of 39 from the charity stripe.

Woodland fell behind early as the Red Raiders struck for 15 points in the first quarter while holding WHS to just seven. Earlville scored half of their dozen points in the second frame from the free throw line in pushing the lead to 27-10.

The Warriors made some noise in the third quarter with a 14-point output, cutting the deficit to 35-24. Woodland scored 22 points in the fourth quarter but the Raiders kept making their free throws. P. Sweeney drained 12 of 16 tosses and finished with 16 points to lead Earlville.

Nate Carby led Woodland with 17 points with Tyler Jenkins adding 12 points and Kyle Voytko chipping in 10. Trevor Derossett scored 7 points.