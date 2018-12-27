17-0 RUN FUELS MACOMB PAST CHARGERS AT MWHT

It took until game 10, but the Macomb boys basketball team was able to get its first win of the season.

The Bombers were finally able to put together a complete game, topping Illini West on the second day of the Macomb Western Holiday Tournament 58-29 on Thursday.

Macomb advances to play Lewistown in the consolation round semifinals at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday morning.

“I think this will take some pressure off of our guys and give them some confidence,” Macomb coach Jeremy Anderson said. “In all the games we’ve played, we’ve played well during periods of each game and we’ve had periods of each game that have sunk us.

“I thought tonight we put more of a complete game together.”

Macomb was able to get it rolling early, jumping out to an 18-8 lead after a quarter and a 29-18 advantage at the half. The Bombers started quickly, leading 9-2 but Illini West (2-13) cut the deficit to 9-8. Macomb answered, scoring nine straight points to lead by 10 after one.

“Hopefully we’ll keep playing with confidence,” Anderson said. “Today I thought we went out confident and loose on offense and intelligently aggressive, hopefully we can play with that kind of confidence.”

Macomb was also strong defensively, holding Illini West to 12-38 shooting (31.6). The Bombers were also better in an area that has been a bugaboo this season, the defensive glass. Macomb allowed three offensive rebounds, holding the Chargers to one shot and done.

“I think a big difference was we limited their second chances,” Anderson said. “In each of the games leading up to this we really hurt ourselves by allowing teams to get second and third opportunities and I thought tonight we did a good job giving them only one shot.

“They made some tough shots, the (Carter) Boyer kid is especially going to make tough shots because he’s a good athlete, but what we have to do is sit down and rebound so teams can’t get second and third opportunities.”

Illini West cut the Macomb lead to 33-24 in the third quarter, but a 17-0 Bomber run the rest of the period and early into the fourth put away the contest.

“You have to try to do both,” Anderson said of his strategy during his team’s run. “You have to reinforce the things you’ve been harping on all year but also let them enjoy it too.”

Ben Higgins led Macomb, scoring 16 points while Cameron Schultze added 11 off the bench. Colin MacGregor and Carter Sutton each chipped in with eight points apiece while Sam Allen added six.