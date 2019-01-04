Fieldcrest scores HOIC victory

Fieldcrest made 11 of 14 free throws in the fourth quarter to complete a comeback that yielded the Knights a 58-47 Heart of Illinois Conference girls’ basketball victory over host LeRoy Thursday night.

The Fieldcrest (12-7, 4-3) victory snapped a four-game winning streak for the Panthers. It came about with a 25-point fourth quarter.

LeRoy jumped out to a 14-9 lead after one quarter and upped the advantage to 20-9 in the second. The Knights then outscored the Panthers 7-2 to close out the first half and went on to take the third by a 17-13 count to make it a 35-33 game entering the last stanza.

Alyx Carls and Addie Goodrich each hit 3-pointers in the fourth, and Goodrich and Hannah Baker each scored two more baskets to help put Fieldcrest ahead, forcing the Panthers to foul down the stretch.

Baker finished with 18 points and Madi Hock scored 11 for the Knights. Goodrich chipped in 10 points, Samantha Vazquez had 9 and Zada Baker netted 6 points. Carls had 3 and Nevada Park had 1 point.

Fieldcrest won the preliminary contest 36-29.