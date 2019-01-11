PRINCEVILLE — The one-two scoring punch of Brittney Litton and Lexi Nichols delivered for Wethersfield on Thursday evening in the opening round of the Lincoln Trail Conference tournament.

Litton had 17 points and Nichols 16 in Wethersfield’s 46-38 victory over Mercer County. The game, which is part of Pool B, was played at Princeville Junior High School.

Wethersfield established a 12-8 lead in the first quarter and led 20-16 at half. The lead was cemented in a 15-point third quarter when Nichols got 7 of her points and Litton 6.

For Mercer County, Karli Stineman had 14 points and Dani Hagens had 12 points.

Pool B play continues Saturday, with games at the high school gym. Wethersfield, which is the No. 3 seed, plays Galva at 6 p.m. and Mercer County faces Ridgewood.

The group resumes play on Monday, returning to the junior high, but Wethersfield is idle. Ridgewood takes on Stark County at 6 p.m. and Galva plays Mercer County at 7:30.

Wethersfield has two remaining games in the preliminary round. On Jan. 16, Wethersfield plays Ridgewood at 6 p.m. at the high school. On Jan. 17, Wethersfield plays Stark County at the high school.

The championship round of games will be played Jan. 19 at the high school.

In the other Pool B game, No. 2 seed Stark County defeated Galva 53-20. Darrah Schilling led Stark County with 9 points.

In Pool A games played at the high school:

No. 1 seed Princeville defeated United 47-23. Princeville jumped to a 25-12 lead at the break and put the game out of reach with a 12-0 third quarter. Brinlee Bauman had 14 points to lead Princeville.

No. 4 seed West Central secured a 65-51 win over ROWVA. Mady Reed led West Central with 18 points. Carley Lafary added 17 points, Corinne Booton had 15 and Laurel Beelman chipped in 10. For ROWVA, Molly Blust had 17 points, Calyn Garza 15 and Marissa Miller 11.