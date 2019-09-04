Beulah Marie (Smith) Totten, 83, of Industry, Ill., formerly of Olney and Macomb, Ill. passed away on August 23, 2019 at St. Johns Hospital, Springfield, Ill.

Beulah was born on March 9, 1936, in Lawrence County, to Ferman L. and Mildred Nesler Smith. She graduated from East Richland High School in Olney, Ill. in 1954 and worked as a photo finisher for Spieth Studios. She was a member of Industry United Methodist Church.

Beulah married Donald "Fred" Totten on September 4, 1959; he preceded her in death in 1989.

She was also preceded in death by her parents and sister, Marjorie Whiteley.

She is survived by her daughters, Tamara Ann (John) Swearingen of Industry, Ill. and Jill Renee' Totten of St. Louis, Mo.; grandchildren, Michelle (Nick) Hite of Industry; Brittany (Steven) Cromer of Macomb, Ill. and Dustin (Kelsie Woodside) Swearingen of Industry, great-grandchildren, Jonathan Swearingen, Brea Hite, Landon Cromer, Mayson Cromer and Averly Hite; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Memorials can be made to Industry United Methodist Church.

A funeral service was held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at the Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney, with a visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Burial followed in Olive Branch Cemetery.

To send flowers to the family of Beulah Marie (Smith) Totten, please call 1-866-834-4420.