One of the early contributors and shapers of Rock was a music group known simply as The Band. Their emergence in 1968 with their classic set, Music From Big Pink, delivered timeless songs like “I Shall Be Released”, coupled with the well-known entry hit, “The Weight”. Their follow-up was the eponymously titled album, The Band, issued a year later in 1969. With big hits like, “The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down”, “Rag Mama Rag”, and “Up On Cripple Creek”, The Band pushed into the upper chart making them an important band.

On November 15, Capitol Records will revisit The Band with a 6-disc package to celebrate the album's 50th Anniversary. This grand box will provide not only the original album remastered along with six previously unreleased bonus tunes. Another CD includes live tracks as previously released songs. A 2LP vinyl set of the original album is packed in as well as a Blu-ray Audio that features the album in hi-resolution Stereo and 5.1 Surround Sound.

The Box will pack in a 7″ vinyl single of “Rag Mama Rag” b/w “The Unfaithful Servant”. A book of photos, essays, notes, and credits will complement the set.

A 2CD set, and a 2LP set will be offered for those not in awe of the bonus materials for the official big set.