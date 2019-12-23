In the '80s, Simple Minds rose to prominence via their recording of a song from The Breakfast Club. That song was “Don't You (Forget About Me)”, which rose on the radio charts in 1985. From there, Simple Minds released their 7th album, Once Upon A Time. That 1985 set generated four hit singles, and rose […]

In the '80s, Simple Minds rose to prominence via their recording of a song from The Breakfast Club. That song was “Don't You (Forget About Me)”, which rose on the radio charts in 1985. From there, Simple Minds released their 7th album, Once Upon A Time. That 1985 set generated four hit singles, and rose in the Top Ten of all major markets. Four years later, Simple Minds changed their style and released their 8th album, Street Fighting Years in 1989. It performed well in most markets and delivered four hit singles.

The Simple Minds Facebook account was updated with the announcement of a boxed set for Street Fighting Years. That will likely mean a remastered edition of the classic album, and probably a bunch of extras, bonus tracks, and others gems brought out of the archives. There is no actual release date other than “to be released early next year”.

Even better, a photo of the finished box was posted along with the exciting news. This stuff is what makes the arrival of 2020 a hoped for event.

As Christmas is just around the bend here, allow me a moment to wish all of you a Merry Christmas. I sincerely hope that all of you music lovers get something to fill their time with. For me, this announcement is a bit of a Christmas gift. I hope it serves the same purpose for you.