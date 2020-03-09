For years back in the '70s, Kansas held the charts for a few well-known classic albums. Their multi-Platinum Leftoverture (1976), and Point of Know Return (1977) sets delivered a string of popular singles like “Carry On Wayward Son”, “Point of Know Return”, “Dust In The Wind”, and others. Overall, Kansas has left a library of […]

For years back in the '70s, Kansas held the charts for a few well-known classic albums. Their multi-Platinum Leftoverture (1976), and Point of Know Return (1977) sets delivered a string of popular singles like “Carry On Wayward Son”, “Point of Know Return”, “Dust In The Wind”, and others. Overall, Kansas has left a library of 15 studio sets, many of them charting.

On June 26, Kansas will release their next album, The Absence of Presence. It is a new album with nine new songs. Phil Ehart of Kansas is quite enthusiastic with the finished music. A single from the album is expected in April. The band will undertake a tour in support of the new album. They will be in Illinois at Champaign on October 18 (Virginia Theatre), and in Waukegan on October 19 (Genesee Theatre).

The Absence of Presence will be out on CD, DD, and vinyl LP.