In 1990, the girls known as Dixie Chicks rose out of Dallas, TX to create a fanbase that would swell immensely. They delivered three initial albums before Wide Open Spaces (1998) would generate sales of over 12 million copies in the US alone. The 1999 follow-up, Fly, would literally explode in sales and hits (8!). […]

In 1990, the girls known as Dixie Chicks rose out of Dallas, TX to create a fanbase that would swell immensely. They delivered three initial albums before Wide Open Spaces (1998) would generate sales of over 12 million copies in the US alone. The 1999 follow-up, Fly, would literally explode in sales and hits (8!). the Dixie Chicks released two more high charting sets, the last being Taking The Long Way in 2006. Fast forward to 2020 and we recognize a long hiatus.

On May 1, Dixie Chicks will unleash their next album, Gaslighter. It will contain 12 new tracks, with the title song already in release to announce the arrival (here). Time will tell whether or not 14 years was too long to take between albums. Especially when the last album sold in the millions.

Gaslighter will be issued on CD, DD, and vinyl LP.