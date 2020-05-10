The Grateful Dead needs no introduction – if they do, then get to it. Formed in the early years of Rock and Roll, this band has taken jam music to astronomical levels. With the gift of song, this band has created so many memorable standards that no matter how many years pass, their music continues […]

On July 10, Warner Music will reissue Workingman's Dead in a 3CD 50th Anniversary Edition. The set will feature a 2020 remaster of the classic album, and a live performance spread out over two CDs. A richly developed booklet will accompany the package. In addition, a Limited vinyl LP issue is expected with a collector's picture disc (limited to 10,000 copies). Barnes & Nobles will sell an exclusive limited edition blue vinyl LP.

The live performance is from February 21, 1971 at The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, NY.

On August 7, a vinyl LP of the previously released collection, Skeletons From The Closet will also release.

Workingman's Dead (50th Anniversary) " Grateful Dead

CD1: (Original Album " 2020 Remaster)

01 Uncle John's Band

02 High Time

03 Dire Wolf

04 New Speedway Boogie

05 Cumberland Blues

06 Black Peter

07 Easy Wind

08 Casey Jones

CD2: (Live at the Capitol Theatre, Port Chester, NY " February 21, 1971)

01 Cold Rain And Snow

02 Me And Bobby McGee

03 Loser

04 Easy Wind

05 Playing In The Band

06 Bertha

07 Me And My Uncle

08 Ripple (False Start)

09 Ripple

10 Next Time You See Me

11 Sugar Magnolia

12 Greatest Story Ever Told

13 Johnny B. Goode

CD3: (Live at the Capitol Theatre, Port Chester, NY " February 21, 1971)

01 China Cat Sunflower

02 I Know You Rider

03 Bird Song

04 Cumberland Blues

05 I'm A King Bee

06 Beat It On Down The Line

07 Wharf Rat

08 Truckin'

09 Casey Jones

10 Good Lovin'

11 Uncle John's Band